Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.56% of Vapotherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 289,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

