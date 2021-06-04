Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,840 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.78% of Saga Communications worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $220,498.00. Company insiders own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 million, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

