RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.27), with a volume of 110,224 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The firm has a market cap of £270.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.36.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

