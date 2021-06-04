Ruffer LLP Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,759. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

