Ruffer LLP Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 308.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 515,755 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 615,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385,877. The stock has a market cap of $259.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

