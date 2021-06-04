Ruffer LLP Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.19% of Nutrien worth $57,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.37. 161,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

