Ruffer LLP Sells 375,630 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375,630 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 8.1% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $264,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 184,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

