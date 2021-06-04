Ruffer LLP Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

