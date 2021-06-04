Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $50.16

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $187,565.13 and approximately $54,068.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $50.16 or 0.00133786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00297942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00240272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.49 or 0.01182769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,559.56 or 1.00169381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

