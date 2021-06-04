Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 60,275 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $48,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

