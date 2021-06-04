Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of The Southern worth $44,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,871 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

