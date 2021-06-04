Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3,665.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of 10x Genomics worth $46,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $795,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

