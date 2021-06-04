Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 202,670 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.34% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $48,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $36,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Truist increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

