Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 370,615 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 237.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370,615 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $47,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $96.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

