Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.65 Million Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.09% of SMART Global worth $46,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth $9,133,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth $7,683,000.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

