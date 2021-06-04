Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.28 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $48,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

DLR opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

