Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $48,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $123.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $48,291,150. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

