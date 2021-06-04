Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.03 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $49,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.80 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

