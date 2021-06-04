Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 703,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 23.86% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.66. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $73.43.

