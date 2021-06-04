Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $49,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

HST stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

