Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $46,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $101.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

