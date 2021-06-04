Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 125,101 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.46% of Axcelis Technologies worth $47,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $3,765,407. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.