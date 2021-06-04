Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,330 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $48,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of SEAS opened at $55.00 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

