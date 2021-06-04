Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,889 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Biogen worth $44,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.55 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

