Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $45,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 81.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pinterest by 373.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,215,594. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,043.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

