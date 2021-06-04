Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of F5 Networks worth $47,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 17,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.93.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,737,590. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

