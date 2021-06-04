Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.