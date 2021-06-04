SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Cap Hits $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00068254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00298046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00242165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.38 or 0.01142968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,201.30 or 0.99956603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.