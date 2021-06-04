SafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $223.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.09 or 0.99937411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.01101700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.00521951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00384641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00083383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004055 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.