Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 14,087 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,120,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,821,361.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. bought 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 92,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,037. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

