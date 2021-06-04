SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $25.09 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00302459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.01136181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.39 or 0.99653927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars.

