saffron.finance (SFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. saffron.finance has a market cap of $47.08 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for $520.27 or 0.01401474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,869 coins and its circulating supply is 90,486 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

