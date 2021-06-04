Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys 2,530 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

