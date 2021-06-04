Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.81. 26,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,060. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $310.16 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

