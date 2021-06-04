Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. 2,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,980. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90.

