Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.55. 272,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,039,910. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

