Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 31,814 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,681. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.