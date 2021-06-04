Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 5,551 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000.

SCHA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,197. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

