salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $234.43. 46,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

