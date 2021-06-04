Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE SBH opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

