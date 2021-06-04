Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Insider Acquires £19,937.28 in Stock

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) insider Lisa Montague acquired 11,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).

LON:SDG traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 180.70 ($2.36). 261,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of £128.27 million and a PE ratio of 33.09. Sanderson Design Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Get Sanderson Design Group alerts:

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.