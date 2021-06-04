Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Insider Acquires £19,937.28 in Stock

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) insider Lisa Montague acquired 11,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).
LON:SDG traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 180.70 ($2.36). 261,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of £128.27 million and a PE ratio of 33.09. Sanderson Design Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).
About Sanderson Design Group
