Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Sanderson Farms worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.29. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.