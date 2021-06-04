SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.54. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 659,019 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $232.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

