Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.06

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and traded as high as $34.98. Saputo shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 4,994 shares trading hands.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

