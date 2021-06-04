Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of SAP traded down C$1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.58. 1,105,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.46.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

