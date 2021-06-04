Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of SAP traded down C$1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.58. 1,105,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.46.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

