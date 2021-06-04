Saputo (TSE:SAP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Saputo to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.13.

Shares of TSE SAP traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.46. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

