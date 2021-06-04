Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50. The stock traded as high as C$20.00 and last traded at C$19.97, with a volume of 117192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Savaria alerts:

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. Insiders sold a total of 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119 in the last ninety days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 38.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.38.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.