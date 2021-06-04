Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,225 ($16.00). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,206 ($15.76), with a volume of 177,160 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,178.78. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18.

Get Savills alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.