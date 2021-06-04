Savix Hits Market Capitalization of $339,612.68 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00015219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $339,612.68 and $81,648.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.96 or 0.01030082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.94 or 0.10187187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 105,744 coins and its circulating supply is 59,401 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

