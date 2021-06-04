Scala Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $4,180.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00300911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.39 or 0.01171809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,141.25 or 0.99962859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,934,439,001 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,439,001 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

